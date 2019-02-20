App
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 11:32 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US Lockheed Martin unveils new F-21 fighter jet configured for India

The US defence firm had earlier offered its F-16 fighter used by countries around the world for the Indian air force's ongoing competition for 114 planes to be made in India.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Lockheed Martin offered India a new combat jet, F-21, on February 20 to be made locally, in a bid to win a large military order worth over $15 billion.

But Lockheed, unveiling the plan at an airshow in the southern city of Bengaluru, said it was offering India a new plane configured for its needs.

"The F-21 is different, inside and out," Vivek Lall, vice president of Strategy and Business Development for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, said in a statement.

The company will build the plane in collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems, the firm said.

Lockheed is competing with Boeing’s F/A-18, Saab’s Gripen, Dassault Aviation’s Rafale, the Eurofighter Typhoon and a Russian aircraft for the air force order.
