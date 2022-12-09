 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US import alert for Sun Pharma’s Halol plant could lead to sales loss: Nomura, Credit Suisse

Aishwarya Dabhade
Dec 09, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

Sun Pharma disclosed that supplies to the US from the Halol facility contributed to 3% of consolidated revenues in FY22, which translates into $150-160 million in sales, or approximately 30% of US (ex-Taro) generic sales.

Import alert for drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical's Halol plant in Gujarat by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) could lead to loss of sales, according to brokerage firms Nomura and Credit Suisse.

Japanese brokerage firm Nomura views the escalation to import alert as a ‘negative surprise’ as it will lead to loss of sales, besides delaying new product approvals. It estimates the overall loss of sales will likely be around $100 million in the near term.

Zurich-headquartered brokerage firm Credit Suisse estimates that the import alert would immediately cease Sun Pharma’s annualised sales of $100 million in the US.

USFDA has exempted 14 drugs, which contribute a further $50 million in sales, to avoid the risk of shortages in the market.

However, Credit Suisse estimates the impact to be long term. “The impact is likely over the longer term as the company needs to revamp its entire aseptic manufacturing and quality control processes to address the deficiencies pointed out by the USFDA across production, laboratory control and quality units. There is a strong likelihood that the facility's resolution could take multiple years,” it added.

Sun Pharma’s Halol unit under the USFDA scanner