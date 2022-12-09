US import alert for Sun Pharma’s Halol plant could lead to sales loss: Nomura, Credit Suisse

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Import alert for drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical's Halol plant in Gujarat by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) could lead to loss of sales, according to brokerage firms Nomura and Credit Suisse.

Japanese brokerage firm Nomura views the escalation to import alert as a ‘negative surprise’ as it will lead to loss of sales, besides delaying new product approvals. It estimates the overall loss of sales will likely be around $100 million in the near term.

Zurich-headquartered brokerage firm Credit Suisse estimates that the import alert would immediately cease Sun Pharma’s annualised sales of $100 million in the US.

USFDA has exempted 14 drugs, which contribute a further $50 million in sales, to avoid the risk of shortages in the market.

However, Credit Suisse estimates the impact to be long term. “The impact is likely over the longer term as the company needs to revamp its entire aseptic manufacturing and quality control processes to address the deficiencies pointed out by the USFDA across production, laboratory control and quality units. There is a strong likelihood that the facility's resolution could take multiple years,” it added.

Sun Pharma’s Halol unit under the USFDA scanner

US FDA has issued an import alert on the Halol manufacturing facility. The US FDA inspected Sun Pharma's manufacturing facility in Halol from April 26, 2022, to May 9, 2022, and concluded with 10 observations. The agency subsequently classified the facility as Official Action Indicated (OAI) in August 2022, which bars any new product approvals.

Official Action Indicated means objectionable conditions were found and regulatory action is recommended.

Sun Pharma disclosed that supplies to the US from the Halol facility contributed to 3% of consolidated revenues in FY22, which translates into $150-160 million in sales, or approximately 30% of US (ex-Taro) generic sales.

Brokerage calls

In the recent past, Sun Pharma’s Mohali formulation facility was also classified as OAI.

Typically, the escalation to an import alert is rare, according to Nomura. It adds, therefore, besides the earnings impact from the regulatory actions thus far, investors may be concerned about the regulatory outcome at other sites which are due for inspection. Assuming an annual sales impact of $100-150 million, Nomura expects approximately 4-7% impact on the company’s FY24F EPS (earnings per share)

Nomura has assigned a buy call to Sun Pharma and has maintained a target of Rs 1094. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse has given a neutral rating and has raised the target from Rs 880 to Rs 1000.

No revision in revenue guidance for the current fiscal year: Sun Pharma

Clarifying the effect on the revenue and the revision of future guidance of the company, Sun Pharma stated that US supplies from Halol contributed approximately 3 percent of consolidated revenues for the year ended March 31, 2022, including sales from exempted products. "We are not revising our revenue guidance for the current financial year," it said. It also added that there will be no impact on the specialty revenues either.

Sun Pharma also said there would be no impact on sales of Sun Pharma's speciality portfolio after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) imposed an import alert.

Shares of Sun Pharma opened flat in early trade on Friday and are currently trading in the green after falling for five consecutive sessions.