App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 09:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US drug regulator flags concerns over Lupin's Mandideep Unit-1, blocks new approvals

Lupin said there are no new drug master files (DMF) and abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA) applications pending review or approval from the Mandideep (Unit 1) facility

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

In a blow to India's third largest drug maker -- Lupin, the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has classified inspection at the company's Mandideep Unit 1 in Madhya Pradesh as official action indicated (OAI), blocking product approvals from the site on concerns over manufacturing practices.

"USFDA stated that this facility may be subject to regulatory or administrative action and that it may withhold approval of any pending applications or supplements in which this facility is listed," the company said in an exchange filing.

The management said there are no new drug master files (DMF) and abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA) applications pending review or approval from the Mandideep (Unit 1) facility.

"The company does not believe that this classification will have an impact on disruption of supplies or the existing revenues from operations of this facility," the statement added.

related news

The plant contributes less than 10 percent of US revenues and the OAI doesn't impact sales of products already approved and sold in the US market.

Lupin said it is in the process of sending further updates of its corrective actions to the USFDA and remains hopeful of a positive outcome.

USFDA made 22 observations to Lupin’s Mandideep plant after an inspection conducted in December 2018. The unit manufactures cephalosporin API and formulations.

This is Lupin’s third plant to face regulatory issues. The company is still in the process of resolving warning letters on Goa and Indore plants received in November 2017.

According to USFDA data, of the 174 inspections in 2018 only four percent inspections have been classified as OAI, attracting agency’s regulatory and administrative action such as withholding new approvals, warning letters and import alerts in a worse case.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 09:15 am

tags #Business #Companies #Lupin

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

2019 Honda CB Shine, CD Dream, Navi Gets Combi Brake System (CBS)

Amit Sharma: Even Big Stars Today Need Word-of-Mouth Publicity

PUBG Mobile Ban: Rajkot Police Arrests 10 For Playing The Battle Royal ...

Rupee Slips 24 Paise to 69.78 Against Dollar in Early Trade

California Jury Awards $29 Million to Woman with Cancer Who Used Johns ...

First Foot Forward: Congress, NC to Join Hands in J&K, Alliance in Fin ...

Sensex Jumps Over 150 Points; Nifty Nears 11,400 Mark

Forum Slaps Rs 25,000 Fine on Coca-Cola's Bottling Arm in 10-year Old ...

US Senate Confirms Indian-American Neomi Rao for Powerful Federal Judg ...

2019 general elections: Raj Babbar, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Priya Dutt in ...

Is this the right time to push for higher ethanol production as India ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

Ethiopian air crash: These airlines around the world have grounded Boe ...

Boeing recommends temporary suspension of the entire global fleet of 3 ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open positive, Nifty Bank at recor ...

Rupee opens lower at 69.62 a dollar, bond yields rise

China will perform better than India, says Mark Matthews of Bank Juliu ...

Top brokerage calls: Morgan Stanley overweight on RIL; Nomura positive ...

China blocks move at UN to list Masood Azhar as global terrorist; Indi ...

US grounds Boeing's money-spinning 737 Max aircraft over safety fears ...

In Gandhinagar, Priyanka Gandhi re-frames idea of patriotism and gives ...

Mike Pompeo says China in 'league of its own' on human rights violatio ...

Badla, Total Dhamaal and Uri: The Surgical Strike's box office success ...

What do you do when Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp go down? You make jo ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Special Olympics 2019: More than 7,500 athletes from 200 countries to ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Here's what the superstar loves to do when ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the perfectionist impressed us w ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the birthday boy cried so hard t ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: A quick look at the star's celebrations wit ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: The coming year will be as perfect as the a ...

Will Smith breaks out in a dance after Instagram recovers from an outa ...

Fatima Sana Shaikh on facing sexual abuse: Don't want to expose that s ...

Manoj Bajpayee: The man who is celebrated everywhere but Filmfare
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.