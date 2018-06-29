App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US court extends restraining order on DRL for selling Suboxone

Indivior, the innovator of the drug, had moved an injunction motion against Dr Reddy's to block the company from selling generic Suboxone in US

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
 
 
A US court on Friday extended the temporary restraining order on selling Suboxone generic in US issued to Dr Reddy's for an additional 14-day period. Suboxone is used for the treatment of opioid dependence.

Indivior, the innovator of the drug, which was spun out from British drug maker Reckitt Benckiser had moved an injunction motion against Dr Reddy's to block the company from selling generic Suboxone in US citing pending patent infringement litigation over US Patent No. 9,931,305.

"At today's hearing, Judge McNulty reserved judgment on Indivior's motion, and has extended Indivior's temporary restraining order (TRO) issued on June 15, 2018 for an additional 14 days, during which time the Court will consider Indivior's application and ultimately issue a ruling on the PI," Indivior said in a statement.

"Indivior will not make further statements on this matter until the US District Court for the District of New Jersey makes its final ruling on the company's PI," the Indivior statement added.

Suboxone brand had US sales of around USD 1.86 billion for the 12 months ended April 2018, according to IQVIA. The drug contributes about 80 percent of Indivior sales.

Dr. Reddy's launched generic Suboxone sublingual film product "at-risk" in the US on June 15 after it got final approval from USFDA. Indivior the next day got a temporary stay order on sale of the drug in US.

Dr Reddy's is banking on the drug to lift the sagging performance in the US.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 08:53 am

tags #Business #Companies #Dr Reddys

