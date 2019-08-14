US aviation administrator bans Apple laptops with faulty batteries on board: Report

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has imposed a ban on carrying select Apple laptops with faulty batteries on board, as per a report by Bloomberg.

This is a precautionary measure after Apple recently recalled some Macbook Pro laptops over faulty batteries.

These laptops will not be allowed even as checked-in or carry-on baggage.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has also mandated airlines to ensure devices with recalled lithium-ion batteries are switched off through the duration of the flight.

Apple had recalled some 15-inch MacBook Pro units where the battery was believed to pose a fire safety risk due to overheating. The company had said it is making an attempt to voluntarily replace affected batteries on units sold between September 2015 and February 2017.

As per the Bloomberg report, nearly 432,000 MacBook Pros sold in the US and 26,000 units sold in Canada are potentially at risk. The number of units sold in Europe hasn’t been disclosed in the report.

Additionally, four cargo airlines --TUI Group Airlines, Thomas Cook Airlines, Air Italy, and Air Transat—have also implemented a ban on laptops being transported as cargo, the Bloomberg report stated.