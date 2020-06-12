US approves Biocon-Mylan's version of insulin glargine, companies working on interchangeability

Biocon and its partner Mylan on June 12 said they have received USFDA approval for their insulin glargine version called Semglee. Insulin glargine is a long-acting insulin used in the treatment of type-2 and type-1 diabetes patients with high blood sugar levels. The product will be available in a multidose vial and single-use prefilled pen.

Biocon-Mylan's Semglee is identical to Sanofi’s Lantus and is approved for the same indications.

The companies haven't provided details related to the launch date of the drug, but Mylan which distributes the drug in the US said favourable judgments on all remaining patent claims asserted by Sanofi against Mylan’s insulin glargine products have been obtained, and it is looking forward to making the product available to patients in the US as soon as possible.

Mylan indicated that Sanofi may seek certain appeals of those judgments, and is confident they will not affect commercialisation plans.

According to market research firm IQVIA, Sanofi’s Lantus has total sales for the 12 months ending April 30, 2020, were approximately $1.68 billion for the 100 units/ml vial and approximately $4.33 billion for Lantus SoloSTAR Pen.

Working on interchangeability

Semglee isn't a biosimilar as it is approved as a drug product under the 505(b)(2) new drug application (NDA) pathway, though it is deemed as biologic under section 351(a) in accordance with the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act in line with other insulin products. So Semglee is not interchangeable or with Lantus. Mylan said it working on interchangeability.

Interchangeability with Sanofi's Lantus is key to capture the latter's market share in the US.

“We believe that the strong comprehensive analytical and clinical program supporting the approval of Semglee will be central to our continued work to achieve interchangeable product status, with the potential to further reduce the cost burden for patients," said Mylan President Rajiv Malik.

The companies said the approval for Semglee was based on a comprehensive analytical, preclinical and clinical program (including the INSTRIDE studies) which confirmed the PK/PD (pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamics), efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of Semglee in comparison to Lantus in patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Mylan and Biocon Biologics insulin glargine has received regulatory approval in more than 45 countries around the world and is the third product approved by the FDA through the Mylan-Biocon Biologics collaboration.

The approval in the US - the final frontier for Biocon in terms of launching insulins, is critical for the company's biologics division hopes to generate $1 billion by FY22.

“The approval of our insulin glargine by the USFDA marks the culmination of a long journey. As an organisation committed to making insulin-based therapy increasingly accessible for people with diabetes globally, I am glad this approval will enable us to serve the needs of patients in the US," said Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon.

Christiane Hamacher, CEO and Managing Director, Biocon Biologics, said, the company is committed to impacting 5 million patient lives globally by FY22.