Urban Company eyes $2 billion valuation with fresh round of investments: Report

Representative image (Twitter/Urban Company)

Urban Company, a leading Indian gig marketplace, is eyeing an entry into the unicorn club with a $2 billion valuation, a report said on April 12.

The home services firm is reportedly in advanced talks to raise a fresh round of investments with over a double premium on its last valuation, Entrackr reported citing three sources who are privy to the development.

The new round of investments are likely to be raised from both new and existing investors - including Tiger Global, Vy Capital and Steadview Capital, the report said.

"New investors such as Falcon Edge, or its related firm AWI, are also in talks to join the round that may go up to $150 million," one of the anonymous sources was quoted as saying.

Another source, cited in the report, claimed that is "almost certain" that Urban Company will be valued in the range of $2 billion in this round of investment.

Neither Urban Company nor Falcon Edge responded to the market speculations so far. Steadview and Vy Capital also did not comment on the report.

The speculation of fresh investment comes in the backdrop of the company's sharp growth in revenue. As per Ind-As accounting method, its operating revenue increased from Rs 106 crore to in FY19 to Rs 216 crore in FY20, marking a growth of 103 per cent.

The net booking value of all transactions through the Urban Company platform had surged from Rs 385 crore in FY19 to Rs 918 crore in FY20 - a growth of 138 percent.

Notably, Urban Company operates in over 20 Indian cities and also has overseas presence in cities like Sydney, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Riyadh. The company claims to be catering to around 50 lakh customers through 25,000 professionals linked to its digital platform.