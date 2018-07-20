UPL to acquire Arysta LifeScience in $4.2 billion all-cash deal

UPL Corporation has signed a definitive pact with Platform Specialty Products Corporation to acquire Arysta LifeScience Inc. and its subsidiaries in a $4.2 billion all-cash deal.

UPL Corp is the wholly-owned subsidiary of UPL Ltd. in Mauritius while Arysta Lifescience is a global provider of innovative crop protection solutions, including biosolutions and seed treatment.

Following the acquisition, UPL will enhance its position as a global leader in agriculture solutions with $5 billion in combined sales, $1 billion in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) and 20 percent + EBITDA margin pre-synergies.

The deal is expected to be earnings per share (EPS) accretive by Rs 10 to 12 in FY20. and drive annual synergies of over $200 million.

Based on acquired EBITDA of $424 million for the twelve months ended March 2018, the enterprise value or EV to EBITDA purchase multiple is 9.9x (ex-synergies).

UPL Corp intends to fund the deal through a combination of newly issued equity and debt.

The transaction is backed by a $1.2 billion equity investment in UPL Corp from long-term investors including a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and TPG, a leading global alternative asset firm. ADIA and TPG will each invest $600 million for a combined stake of 22 percent in UPL Corp.

UPL Corp has received debt financing commitments of $3 billion for the balance of the consideration, with bullet maturity of 5 years, from MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Co-operative Rabobank U.A. (Hong Kong Branch).

UPL targets to retain an investment grade credit rating following the transaction. It has a proven track record of acquisitions and disciplined deleveraging and expects the combined business to deliver strong cash flows.

Commenting on the deal, Jai Shroff, Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of UPL, said, "This transaction is a "perfect match" with powerful synergies across geographies, crops and products, strengthened through best-in-class manufacturing and differentiated R&D capabilities. New UPL will focus on making agriculture more sustainable and farmers more resilient to impact of climate change and is committed to speeding progress towards the UN's 2030 sustainable development goals."

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.