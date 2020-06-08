App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 1.0 | Aligned approach to resumption of activities is need of the hour: Rajiv Bajaj

He said if the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative means exclusion of MNCs, then the policy won't work.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Taking a dig at the government on the approach to easing lockdown restrictions, Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto, in an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18, said things are quite chaotic right now.

"Things are changing everyday. We are now working at 50 percent capacity. The lockdown conditions keep  changing daily . There is unfortunately not one  aligned approach to restart. On the whole, it is quite chaotic right now. Movement of people and goods has to be the focus of government's attention. They have to get the execution right," he said.

He said it is hard for him to fathom why why the working population should be stopped from going to work.

He said if the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative means exclusion of MNCs, then the policy won't work.

On his learnings, he said: "I learnt the hard way that getting product right is necessary, but not all in exports. A product without a story  is not a brand. Position, communication and experience must be right for a brand to succeed. Government can create a lot of problems deliberately or unwittingly. We have over-regulated markets & today bikes cost 35% more in 18 months, situation for every industry in the world."

Bajaj said he does not think anything dramatic should be expected in this financial year and said government did the right thing by fixing GST for electric vehicles at 5 percent.

Commenting on the recovery period, he said: "We should see things come back close to normal in h2-FY21. We can't do much to push demand but can tempt people with our aspirational brands. If we can sharpen our proposition, will be able to gain an edge over competition."

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 08:26 pm

