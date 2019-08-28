Universal Sompo General Insurance eyes 10% premium growth in FY20

Private sector non-life player Universal Sompo General Insurance is eyeing a 10 percent growth in premium in FY20. The insurer in a statement on August 28, said that it is looking to touch Rs 3,100 crore of premium in this financial year.

Among the distribution segments, the insurer said in a statement that bancassurance is expected to grow at 25 percent. Bancassurance refers to an agreement where a bank sells products of an insurance company.

Universal Sompo has Allahabad Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and Karnataka Bank as its joint venture partners, apart from Dabur and Sompo Japan.

On August 23, the insurer declared a 7 percent dividend on paid up share capital amounting to Rs 25.77 crore. The general insurer’s net-worth stood at Rs 885.65 crore as on March 31, 2019.

O N Singh, chairman, Universal Sompo General Insurance, said that the company saw an overall growth of 10 percent in premium last year.

“The company will focus at growing bancassurance channel at 25 percent and will be focused on the new growing business of motor and health insurance,” added Singh.

The non-life insurer has also taken a slew of initiatives to digitise operations. Singh said the company has initiated a live chatbot called ‘Aarambh’ on its website, which resolves queries regarding motor, health and crop insurances.

He also added that Universal Sompo has also partnered with payments provider Paytm for premium payments of its new and renewal policies.