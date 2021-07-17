Universal Medicare-Kedaara Capital consortium emerges as the frontrunner to acquire Sanofi India’s select brands

A decade after selling its branded nutraceutical business to Sanofi India, Mumbai based Universal Medicare has joined hands with private equity firm Kedaara Capital to acquire the same portfolio from the French pharma giant’s Indian arm, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

“A consortium of Universal Medicare and Kedaara Capital has reached advanced level negotiations with Sanofi India to buy select brands which have been put on the block, chiefly the nutraceutical business,” said one of the individuals above.

“ Globally, Sanofi is simplifying and streamlining its portfolio to increase profitability. So that’s the rationale for the divestment of this non-core segment in India,” a second individual told Moneycontrol.

Other strategic and private equity sectors had also expressed interest earlier in the same deal, he added.

According to a February 2021 report by Pharma Intelligence, as part of a global drive, Sanofi is looking to sell 150 OTC brands in a radical overhaul of its consumer healthcare operations.

“Deloitte is the sell side advisor and the sales force linked to the portfolio is also part of this deal. The brands have healthy gross margins,” a third individual told Moneycontrol.

“The nutraceuticals segment is a high growth and high margin business and with an increasing focus on health in the Covid-19 era, companies will look for a portfolio with a balance of OTC (over the counter) and prescription drugs in this space,” said a fourth individual, an industry executive who keenly tracks the pharma sector.

All the four individuals above spoke on the condition of anonymity.

In response to an email query from Moneycontrol, a Sanofi India spokesperson said, “The news report is speculative in nature. As a policy, we do not comment on speculative news reports.”

A Deloitte spokesperson said, “We are bound by confidentiality obligations and are unable to comment on client-specific matters.”

Moneycontrol is awaiting an email response from Universal Medicare and Kedaara Capital and has sent email reminders and will update this article as soon as we hear from both the firms.

During the Q3FY21 conference calls with analysts and investors, the Sanofi India management spoke about the diabetes market as a “significant opportunity” for the firm. They also elaborated on their OTC (over the counter) drugs strategy.

“The OTC (over the counter) market (in India) is large, but it is very fragmented. Our interest is largely in the areas of allergy and pain, which is where we are very present at this point of time. We are not looking at an aggressive OTC launch, beyond the ones which we have at this point in time,” the management said in response to a question on opportunities in the OTC space.

“As far as the acquisition (of Universal) is concerned, it’s a very interesting portfolio and we have spent considerable time creating operational efficiencies around that and bringing focus to a few brands. It has become more profitable for us and sales growth has been below our expectations. That’s something we are looking at how to improve,” the management added.

THE TARGET PORTFOLIO & DEAL HISTORY

Back in August 2011, Aventis Pharma Limited (part of the Sanofi Group) announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Universal Medicare Private Limited’s business of marketing and distribution of branded nutraceutical formulations in India. Also, approximately 750 commercial employees would transition to Aventis Pharma Ltd, according to the official announcement. The deal size wasn’t disclosed but reports pegged it at around $109 million.

Universal Medicare’s portfolio of over 40 branded formulations represented key categories within the nutraceutical market, namely antioxidants, vitamins and mineral supplements, anti-arthritics, anti-osteoporotics, liver tonics, and other nutrients.

Universal Medicare’s Chairman and Managing Director, Vikram Tannan had stated back then “In today’s rapidly changing healthcare scenario, I believe that Aventis Pharma with its track record of building strong brands is best suited to take on and strengthen what we have built over the years. They will not only add value by giving new life to this business but will also nurture our employees through best in class training and advanced marketing practices in a multinational environment."

Under the proposed transaction, Universal Medicare would manufacture the products that Aventis Pharma would be acquiring on mutually agreed terms.

According to Sanofi India’s 2020 annual report, the firm’s flagship nutritional health brand DePura by Sanofi promotion which was centered around ‘Vitamin TM D and the Immune System: Implications during the pandemic’, was well received by the healthcare community. DePura by Sanofi portfolio witnessing 13% growth in the year 2020.

THE FRONTRUNNERS FOR THE DEAL

Universal Medicare has been in the business of manufacturing and marketing nutraceutical products for over two decades and has a tie-up with Geltec Private Ltd, one of Asia’s largets makers of soft gelatin capsules. The firm has two manufacturing facilities at Sarigam (Gujarat) and Bengaluru.

Kedaara Capital’s domestic portfolio includes the likes of Lenskart, Manyavar & Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited. In the pharma and healthcare space, it backs southern diagnostic chain Vijaya Diagnostics which has filed papers with Sebi for an IPO.