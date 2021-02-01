Union Budget 2021: Government cuts customs duty on steel products, scrap

(Image: Reuters)

The government has proposed to reduce customs duty to 7.5 percent on imports of semi-, flat and long products of non-alloy, alloy and stainless steel, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget 2021 speech on February 1.

The government exempted duty on steel scrap till March 2022. FM Sitharaman also reduced duty, halving it to 2.5 percent, on copper scrap. This will help smaller businesses and those who recycle.

"MSMEs and other user industries have been severely hit by a recent sharp rise in iron and steel prices. Therefore, we are reducing Customs duty uniformly to 7.5 percent on semis, flat, and long products of non-alloy, alloy, and stainless steels," Sitharaman said.

"To provide relief to metal re-cyclers, mostly MSMEs, I am exempting duty on steel scrap for a period up to 31st March, 2022. Further, I am also revoking ADD and CVD on certain steel products. Also, to provide relief to copper recyclers, I am reducing duty on copper scrap from 5 percent to 2.5 percent," she added.