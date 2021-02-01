Union Budget 2021: Airports in Tier-2 and 3 cities to be monetised

Source: Reuters

The government plans to soon put the next lot of airports for privatisation, that will help monetise these assets for operations and management.

"AAI airports in tier-2,3 cities to be monetised," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 1.

Airports Authority of India, or AAI, is the airport regulator.

It will be a race between the Adani Group, GMR and GVK. It's an opportunity for Adani to become the largest airport operator. At present, it is GMR.

After setting in motion the process to take control of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MAIL) in September last year, Gautam Adani has made a dramatic climb—from a newbie to becoming the second-biggest airport operator in the country—all in less than two years.

Along with Mumbai, the billionaire-entrepreneur has also won concession agreements for six other airports—Jaipur, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Mangaluru, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram.

Later in the year, the AAI has proposed to privatise airports at Amritsar, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Raipur and Trichy. AAI Chairman Arvind Singh had said that the next round of airport privatisation will begin in the first quarter of 2021.

The AAI manages over 100 airports in the country. The privatisation of these airports is an integral part of the government's efforts to improve regional connectivity.