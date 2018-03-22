App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Mar 22, 2018 10:29 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Union Bank of India alleges Totem Infrastructure siphoned off over Rs 300 crore: Sources

The bank has filed a complaint against promoters and directors of the Hyderabad based company. A consortium of eight banks led by Union Bank had lent money to Totem Infra and the total exposure amounts to over Rs 1300 crore.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

After State Bank of India (SBI), Union Bank of India has detected a fraud. It alleges that Totem Infrastructure siphoned off over Rs 300 crore.

The bank has filed a complaint against promoters and directors of the Hyderabad based company. A consortium of eight banks led by Union Bank had lent money to Totem Infra and the total exposure amounts to over Rs 1300 crore.

