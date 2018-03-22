Union Bank of India alleges Totem Infrastructure siphoned off over Rs 300 crore: Sources

The bank has filed a complaint against promoters and directors of the Hyderabad based company. A consortium of eight banks led by Union Bank had lent money to Totem Infra and the total exposure amounts to over Rs 1300 crore.
After State Bank of India (SBI), Union Bank of India has detected a fraud. It alleges that Totem Infrastructure siphoned off over Rs 300 crore.The bank has filed a complaint against promoters and directors of the Hyderabad based company. A consortium of eight banks led by Union Bank had lent money to Totem Infra and the total exposure amounts to over Rs 1300 crore.