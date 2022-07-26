Union Bank CEO says aiming for Rs 15,000 crore of recoveries in FY23

Union Bank MD and CEO A Manimekhalai

Public sector lender Union Bank of India is aiming for recoveries to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore in the current financial year, the bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer A Manimekhalai told reporters at a post Q1FY23 earnings conference.

The state-led bank on July 26 reported its net profit for the quarter ended June at Rs 1,558 crore, up 32 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis and 8.2 percent on quarter, backed by lower provisions and stable asset growth.

“For the full year, we are looking at Rs 15,000 crore of recovery during the current year and slippages, we would like to keep it around Rs 13,000 crore,” Manimekhalai said.

Recoveries are expected to flow in by way of upgradations, one-time settlements, technical write-offs, and also by way of courts and other tribunals, the MD added. During the April-June period, the bank’s total recoveries stood at Rs 1,481 crore, higher than Rs 1,147 crore a year ago.

Fresh slippages during the reporting quarter stood at Rs 3,714 crore, lower than Rs 5,263 crore a quarter ago. Bad loans worth Rs 2,900 crore emerged from the corporate loan book, while about Rs 900 crore of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) loans and Rs 600 crore of retail loans slipped into the non-performing category, the MD said.

On an overall basis, Union Bank is aiming at lowering its gross bad loan ratio to below 9 percent by end of this fiscal from 10.22 percent as of June end, while net NPAs are expected to fall below 3 percent from 3.31 percent presently, she added.

Manimekhalai was appointed as the new Union Bank MD by the Centre in early June and is aiming to grow the bank’s retail, agriculture, and MSME portfolio (RAM), she said when asked about top priorities.

Union Bank’s total advances rose nearly 13 percent YoY to Rs 7.28 lakh crore as of June end. Of the total advances, corporate loans accounted for 46 percent, while MSME loans accounted for 16 percent. Retail and agriculture-linked advances accounted for 19 percent each in the loan book.

Deposits, meanwhile, grew 9.3 percent on year to Rs 9.92 lakh crore as of June end. The low-cost current account and savings account ratio stood at 36.19 percent, up 8.7 percent YoY.

Led by steady advances growth, net interest income (NII), or the difference between interest earned and expended, grew 8.1 percent on year to Rs 7,582 crore during April-June. Net interest margin (NIM), meanwhile, was at 3 percent during the April-June period.

The bank has already raised about Rs 1,300 crore in additional-tier (AT-1) bonds this fiscal, Manimekhalai said, adding that the bank will likely conclude raising another Rs 3,500 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP) by December end.

“We still have plans of raising capital. We recently raised AT-1 bonds, we have Board approval for raising fresh capital to the extent of Rs 8,000 crore, so we will be looking to (raise capital)…,” the MD said.

As of June end, the bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 14.42 percent.

During Q1FY22, banks reported lower other income as treasury operations were impacted due to the hardening of bond yields. Going ahead, Union Bank will reduce its dependence on treasury operations for other income growth and rather focus on other fee-generating business products like insurance, and mutual funds, among others. “Dependence on treasury income will be reduced,” the MD said.