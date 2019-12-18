Unilever’s growth guidance cut may have a ripple effect on Indian FMCG companies

Most domestic fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies may slash their 2020 growth forecast following in the footsteps of major Hindustan Unilever's parent.

“The impact of slowdown is across all FMCG companies in India and has repercussions on the overall numbers. So most Indian companies may cut their sales guidance for the next year,” said a FMCG analyst from a well-known brokerage firm.

Another FMCG analyst said not only HUL but almost all FMCG companies are facing the slowdown. ”We believe while announcing Q3 results most companies may cut down their future guidance as things have not yet improved on the ground level,” the analyst said.

The parent of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever, Unilever Plc said it will miss its underlying sales target this year, the consumer goods giant warned on December 17, sending shares in the maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream into their steepest fall in six months.

In an unscheduled trading update, Anglo-Dutch Unilever also struck a downbeat tone on its prospects for meeting its mid-term target for sales growth of 3-5 percent next year.

"Looking ahead to 2020, growth will be second-half weighted. While we expect improvement in H1 2020 versus this quarter, we expect that first-half growth will be below 3 percent,” Chief Executive Alan Jope said in a statement.

"Our full-year underlying sales growth is expected to be in the lower half of the multi-year range,” Jope added.

For Unilever, India is the second-biggest market after the United States, contributing nearly 10 percent of group revenue.

"When India takes a slowdown, we definitely feel it ...but this is more turbulent than normal," Jope said.

Indian FMCG companies are reeling under the pressure of slowdown in consumption in rural India, where growth for the first time is underperforming urban markets.

Most industry bigwigs are hopeful that the steps taken by the government may lead to more money in the hands of people.

“I do hope that some of the steps that government is taking in terms of taxation will lead to more money into the hands of the people and that will translate into more sales,” said Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director Nestle India.