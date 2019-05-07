Unichem Laboratories gets USFDA tentative nod for allergic rhinitis drug

Unichem Laboratories on May 7 said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for its generic copy of allergic rhinitis Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc's Zyrtec-D 12 Hour used for treating allergic rhinitis.

The tentative nod by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the company's Cetirizine Hydrochloride and Pseudoephedrine Hydrochloride extended-release tablets, 5 mg/120 mg, Unichem Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

The over the counter product is also indicated as a nasal decongestant.

The product will be commercialised from Unichem's Goa plant on receipt of final approval, it added.