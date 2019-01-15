App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Underwriting losses of non-life insurers down by 22% in FY18

A combination of factors including better risk selection, reduction in unviable discounts and better pricing strategies have led to improvement in underwriting performance.

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Whatsapp

The underwriting losses for the general insurance industry saw a 22 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in FY18. According to the latest figures released by the IRDAI Annual Report 2017-18, the industry reported a loss of Rs 15,341.42 crore as compared to Rs 19,663.53 crore in the year ago period.

A combination of factors including better risk selection, reduction in unviable discounts and better pricing strategies have led to improvement in underwriting performance.

Public sector versus private sector 

The public sector insurers' losses decreased by 21.29 percent YoY to Rs 12,603 crore in FY18 from Rs 16,012 crore in FY17.

related news

Underwriting loss

IRDAI data showed that the private sector insurers’ reported decrease in underwriting losses from Rs 3,176 crore in FY18 from Rs 2,085 crore a year ago. However, standalone health insurers reported increase in underwriting losses in FY18 to Rs 436 crore from Rs 261 crore in FY17.

The underwriting losses of specialised insurers slightly increased to Rs 218 crore in FY18 from Rs 214 crore in the year ago period. The ratio of underwriting losses to net earned premium for the general insurance industry in FY18 was 15.27 percent as compared to 22.16 percent in FY17.

During the year, there were five insurers who reported an underwriting profit. The number of insurers reporting an underwriting profit increased to five in FY18 from four in the year ago period.

Incurred claims go down

The incurred claims ratio (net incurred claims to net earned premium) of the general insurance industry was 85.26 percent during 2017-18 which is less than the previous year figure of 90.91 percent.

Here, the incurred claims ratio for public sector insurers was 93.73 percent for the year 2017-18 which was lower than the 100.02 percent of the previous year.

Underwriting performance of a general insurance company is crucial because it reflects whether the premiums collected by a company is adequate to pay the claims.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 05:42 pm

tags #Business #Companies #insurance

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.