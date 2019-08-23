Uncertainty and economic growth: Interest rate lessons that Nordic nations have for India

Abhishek Sinha

Over the weekend, I was talking to a friend who is in the US, without a Green Card and I asked him when he will come back to India. He replied, "Never."

And that is because he hates uncertainty and India, at present, is all about an uncertain future.

That was a Voila moment for me, as I got the answer to the riddle - “Why is reducing interest rates not working in Nordic nations and India?”

Let us first talk about the Nordic nations. Historically, Nordic nations are a preferred retirement haven. The model is unique, and this has made all the difference. They aim at creating an environment which promotes consistent technological disruption and gives the world products that engender a market of their own. Thus, revenue generation and growing GDP, which are generally associated with capitalist economy is evidenced here.

Unlike other developed nations, the young generation in these countries have no qualms in providing the retired citizens the security they deserve and crave for. All socialist countries desire earning population to exhibit an attitude to share returns with the ageing and the unemployed. Hence, this makes the economy unique as it has the qualities of both the capitalistic and socialistic economy. This resulted in making them “the happiest countries” historically.

Consumption has usually been high in Nordic region as citizens feel secured.

However, the region is facing two challenges for the last few decades. The demography of the region has changed, and the proportion of retired people have seen a considerable increase. Hence, this has led to liberal immigration policies. The region now has younger generation, who are not ready to sacrifice for the senior citizen based on the tradition and culture of countries from where they have migrated. This has had two-pronged impact on the economy of the region. The proportion of expenditure on senior citizens has come down, which is also accompanied by falling tax rates.

These two phenomena are accompanied by a slowing economy. The same can be credited to decreasing consumption by the ageing population and increasing unemployment among the youth. Thus, decreasing consumption has led the governments to think of ways to increase consumption. If the economy must grow from this point, the only solution is to induce an increased consumption.

The solution to this problem generally proposed by any economist is to reduce the interest rates. This in turn should lead to an increase in consumption. Nordic countries have also followed the same approach.

In Nordic regions, the governments have consistently reduced interest rates for the last few years and now the same are negative. However, consumption does not seem to work. Banks are contemplating negative interest rates for depositors for the first time. This is akin to penalising citizens for keeping their money in banks.

Now, the billion-dollar question is would this work and why has interest rate reduction not worked till now?

It was expected that decreasing interest rates would dissuade people from keeping idle money in the bank and hence consumption would increase. The same would result in GDP growth. For the uninitiated, it is important to understand the linkage between consumption and future expectation from the economy. When citizens are assured about future cash flows in terms of social security expenditure of the government, they consume more.

For certainty in future, the value of money should be constant. In other words, inflation should be conspicuous by its absence. If uncertainty increases, consumption would suffer. As can be seen in the case of Nordic nations, uncertainty is increasing due to increased unemployment, increase in ageing population and hostility of younger generation towards government spending for the pensioners. Hence, there is an aversion to increased consumption. Furthermore, there are grapevines about how a global recession is looming large. This again adds to uncertainty about future expectations.

Thus, my reading of the situation is that there is not going to be a change in expectations about future uncertainty, hence reducing interest rate may just not work.

Now with limited government health and education infrastructure not able to provide social security that India deserves, it is becoming increasingly difficult to induce consumption. Aspirations are increasing in terms of desire to be educated, however the cost of the same is also increasing due to privatisation. Moreover, everyone aspires to save enough to avoid going to government hospitals. Hence, like Europe, uncertainty is high.

Thus, the only way to increase consumption is have a more inclusive social security policy rather than having policies for the “bottom of the pyramid” only. If people feel secured about the future, the trickling down effect will take care of inequality on its own.

Dr Abhishek Sinha, is a trained equity analyst having worked with companies such as B&K Securities and Systematix Corporate. He is at present gainfully employed at VJIM, Hyderabad as a finance faculty and is also a corporate trainer and consultant.

3 months at 289