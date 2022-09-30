UltraTech front-runner for India Cement's Madhya Pradesh project

UltraTech Cement, India's largest cement producer, is racing ahead to acquire India Cement's project in Madhya Pradesh, CNBC Awaaz reported on September 30 citing sources.

India Cement is also in talks with JSW Cement, Birla Group, and Adani Group for the sale of the cement plant, the sources added.

The MP project with the limestone mine is valued at up to Rs 800 crore. The company had earlier planned a three million tonne per annum integrated plant on 700 acres on this site.

The proceeds from the sale will be used to cut long-term debt.

Shares of India Cement surged 6.5 percent intraday and are currently trading at Rs 260.30.

