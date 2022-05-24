English
    Ukraine business is disrupted, Russian market remains unaffected: GV Prasad of Dr Reddy's

    GV Prasad, co-chairman and MD at Dr. Reddy's, shares his views on saturating vaccine demand, the impact of geopolitical tensions

    Moneycontrol News
    May 24, 2022 / 03:44 PM IST
    In an interview with CNBC TV-18 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, GV Prasad, co-chairman and managing director of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, shared his views on saturating vaccine demand, the impact of geopolitical tensions, and the European market.

    Edited excerpts

    Are you seeing a cooling-off of demand in the covid vaccine market?

    There is a cooling-off of the demand due to our emphasis on primary vaccination which worked very well. A large section of the population had infections, so they had double protection. The booster dose will continue to be important as the virus evolves. We should look at developing newer vaccines.

    From the business perspective, we all have vaccine stocks, some of them will expire but this is all part of the game.

    What do you do now for your partnership with Sputnik?

    We saw vaccines as an opportunity to help the country. We still believe Sputnik is a great vaccine. We are doing trials for boosting people who have taken other vaccines.

    What's the impact of the Russia-Ukriane war on the company?

    We have operations both in Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine is a smaller market. We are committed to patients in Russia. We don't see any adverse impact on the sales that we have in Russia. Russian market remains unaffected for us.

    Ukraine operations got disrupted as Kyiv was under attack. We are finding alternate ways of sending our medicines there.

    Pricing pressure in US markets?

    Pricing pressure depends on the market and the products that you have. If you have products with high margins, when new competitors come in, pricing pressure is bound to impact your outcomes.

    We are introducing new products at a greater pace. We are finding products that only a few companies can do, hence reducing price pressure. We are also trying to improve our market share.

    What do you intend to prioritise going forward?

    In the short and medium term, we will continue to grow our generic, API, and services business. We hope to grow at a double-digit and maintain our margins.

    We hope to scale our biosimilar business soon. We also hope to open our markets in the Europe and US.

    We are conducting experiments in digital health and platforms.



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 24, 2022 03:44 pm
