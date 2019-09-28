UK to repatriate 16,700 Thomas Cook customers on September 28

The Civil Aviation Authority said it has so far brought back more than half of the total number of affected customers since it launched the country's largest peacetime repatriation on Monday.
A further 16,700 customers of collapsed British travel firm Thomas Cook are scheduled to be repatriated on September 28 on 76 flights, the country's aviation regulator said.The Civil Aviation Authority said it has so far brought back more than half of the total number of affected customers since it launched the country's largest peacetime repatriation on Monday.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 28, 2019 01:40 pm