Last Updated : Sep 28, 2019 01:48 PM IST | Source: Reuters

UK to repatriate 16,700 Thomas Cook customers on September 28

The Civil Aviation Authority said it has so far brought back more than half of the total number of affected customers since it launched the country's largest peacetime repatriation on Monday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

A further 16,700 customers of collapsed British travel firm Thomas Cook are scheduled to be repatriated on September 28 on 76 flights, the country's aviation regulator said.

The Civil Aviation Authority said it has so far brought back more than half of the total number of affected customers since it launched the country's largest peacetime repatriation on Monday.

First Published on Sep 28, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #Companies #Thomas Cook #world

