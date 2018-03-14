Ujjivan Small Finance Bank launches URCs in eastern states

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has launched 39 Unbanked Rural Centres (URCs) in the eastern states of West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Tripura and Orissa.

The URCs were being set up in villages with a population above 5,000, and which do not have a brick and mortar structure of a bank, for customer-based banking transactions, a company release said. "We have also set up seven Business Correspondents (BC) in Howrah and Hoogly district of West Bengal. The residents of these villages are reaching out to us for financial support for their agriculture, weaving and other businesses," Ittira Davis, Chief Operating Officer of Ujjivan, was quoted as saying in the release.

The aim is to get more unbanked and underbanked customers into the formal banking system, and help them become a part of Digital India, it said. By March 31, 2018, there are plans for 187 banking outlets with 47 URCs spread across West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Bihar, Jharkand, Orissa, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the release added.