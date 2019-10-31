UFO Moviez-Qube Cinemas merger: NCLAT sets aside NCLT's order but no merger on cards under current scheme

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has set aside the January order given by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that dismissed the planned merger scheme between Mumbai-based digital cinema distribution company UFO Moviez and Chennai-based Qube Cinemas Technologies.

The NCLAT order further said that the grounds given for rejection of the scheme in the NCLT order were uncalled for and NCLT was only required to notice all the requirements of Section 230-232 of Companies Act, 2013.

However, the planned merger between the two parties will not take place under the current scheme.

Owing to the change in circumstances between the time the Scheme was proposed and now, it is no longer possible for the Scheme to proceed as was originally proposed. This has been submitted by UFO and PJSA before the NCLAT.

But why did NCLT dismiss the merger appeal?

UFO Moviez in November 2017 had announced the merger of UFO and its wholly-owned subsidiary PJSA Technosoft with Qube Cinema and its group companies Qube Digital Cinema and Moviebuff. The merger was planned with an aim to become the leader in India's digital cinema distribution and in-cinema advertising space. The two companies have complementary geographical strengths with Qube having a deeper penetration in south India and UFO having a similar presence in the rest of India.

On the basis of the scheme, Qube's business of providing technology solutions and services in the film, video and audio domains, including digital cinema advertising would be demerged into Qube Digital.

On January 21 earlier this year, NCLT had dismissed the merger appeal.

According to NCLT, the merger was planned to evade stamp-duty and to deny shareholders their right of a proper valuation of share value.

The concern was raised because the NCLT judges believed that PJSA Technosoft would be called as Qube Cinema after the merger. PJSA Technosoft is the wholly owned subsidiary of UFO.

