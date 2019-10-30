UFO Moviez-Qube Cinemas merger: NCLAT gives go-ahead

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has given its approval to the planned merger between Mumbai-based digital cinema distribution company UFO Moviez and Chennai-based Qube Cinemas Technologies, setting aside the NCLT order.

The NCLAT order further said that the grounds given for rejection of the scheme in the NCLT Order were uncalled for and NCLT was only required to notice all the requirements of Section 230-232 of Companies Act, 2013.

On January 21 earlier this year, the Mumbai chapter of NCLT had dismissed the merger appeal.

According to NCLT, the merger was planned to evade stamp-duty and to deny shareholders their right of a proper valuation of share value.

The concern was raised because the NCLT judges believed that PJSA Technosoft would be called as Qube Cinema after the merger. PJSA Technosoft is the wholly owned subsidiary of UFO.

UFO Moviez in November 2017 had announced the merger of UFO and its wholly-owned subsidiary PJSA Technosoft with Qube Cinema and its group companies Qube Digital Cinema and Moviebuff.

The merger was planned with an aim to become the leader in India's digital cinema distribution and in-cinema advertising space. The two companies have complementary geographical strengths with Qube having a deeper penetration in south India and UFO having a similar presence in the rest of India. The merged business will therefore be able to offer a pan India in-cinema advertising network.

On the basis of the scheme, Qube’s business of providing technology solutions and services in the film, video and audio domains, including digital cinema advertising will be demerged into Qube Digital.