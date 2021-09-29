MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

UBL may resort to debt for CCI's Rs 752 crore penalty

The antitrust body on September 24 has imposed penalties of around Rs 900 crore on three beer-making companies including SABMiller India (makers of foster beer), United Breweries (makers of Kingfisher beer) and Carlsberg as well as their trade association All India Brewers’ Association (AIBA) for cartelisation.

Moneycontrol News
September 29, 2021 / 10:17 AM IST
While the CCI has directed United Breweries and Carlsberg India to pay penalties of Rs 750 crore and Rs 120 crore respectively, it has given SABMiller India 100 percent reduction in penalty for cooperating in the investigation.

While the CCI has directed United Breweries and Carlsberg India to pay penalties of Rs 750 crore and Rs 120 crore respectively, it has given SABMiller India 100 percent reduction in penalty for cooperating in the investigation.


United Breweries Ltd (UBL), which was hit with a Rs 752 crore penalty imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on September 24 over cartelisation may have to raise debt to pay off the penalty amount.

According to the brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, UBL may have cash and cash equivalents according to the current forecasts of the brokerage company but may have to raise debt.

“UBBL had cash and cash equivalents of INR4.7b (net cash of INR3.54b) at the end of FY21. As per our current forecasts, it may have the net cash to pay the penalty of INR7.52b by end of FY22 (assuming that is the timeline) or else it may have to raise debt,” it said in an investor report adding that it maintains the Sell rating on UBL’s stock.

“As we have highlighted in recent years, an adverse CCI decision is a key investment risk,” the report added.

The antitrust body on September 24 has imposed penalties of around Rs 900 crore on three beer-making companies including SABMiller India (makers of foster beer), United Breweries (makers of Kingfisher beer) and Carlsberg as well as their trade association All India Brewers’ Association (AIBA) for cartelisation.

Close

Related stories

The CCI in a statement said that the three companies were indulging in cartelisation in the sale and supply of beer in various states and union territories in India between 2009 to at least October 2018.

These three players have a share of 88 percent of the Beer market, with UBL being the market leader with over 50 percent market share.

While the CCI has directed United Breweries and Carlsberg India to pay penalties of Rs 750 crore and Rs 120 crore respectively, it has given SABMiller India a 100 percent reduction in penalty for cooperating in the investigation.

SABMiller India is now known as Anheuser Busch InBev India.

The CCI in its statement today said that the three companies engaged in price coordination in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Delhi, and Puducherry.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #CCI #Companies #United Brewries
first published: Sep 29, 2021 10:17 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.