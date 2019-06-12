Uber 'very interested' in starting flying taxis in India

Highlights:

Even as Uber announced Melbourne, Australia, as its first international city for the expansion of its futuristic flying taxi service Uber Air, a top company executive said that India continues to be an important market for this vertical.

“We are very interested in India in terms of potential for the Uber Air market in the long run," said Eric Allison, head of Uber Elevate. “It’s certainly on top of the list of the next places we want to go to."

Last year, Uber had announced Los Angeles and Dallas as the two cities to begin piloting their aerial taxis, while scouting for a third city outside the United States with India’s Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore being potential candidates.

And now with the third market being chosen in Australia the company is aiming to commercially launch Uber Air in the three markets by 2023.

As for India, flying taxis coming to the country is still a far-fetched notion as Allison believes that their target for 2023 itself is an ‘ambitious’ one.

“India presents challenges with respect to the way we are actually able to operationalise Uber Air in the country and we had some discussions with the aviation authority and several of the state government representatives and it looks promising," added Allison.

There are other ambitious aspects as well. While the company looks to deploy air taxis and its corresponding infrastructure by 2023, Uber believes that the air taxi will eventually become cheaper than driving a car.

“Our vision is that on a daily basis it’ll be more economically rational for you to fly than for you to drive," said Allison, on the sidelines of the flying taxi summit, Uber Elevate.

The company is on track to start testing the flying taxi service next year before the commercial deployment for the public in 2023.