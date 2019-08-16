App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uber stops buying balloons to celebrate employees’ work anniversary due to cost-cutting: Report

It cost the company over a whopping $200,000 in its San Francisco offices alone

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After Uber reported a total operating loss of $5.2 billion in its second quarter, Crunchbase News has reported that the ride-service company is cutting on its balloon cost that marks each employee’ work anniversary.

In a circular last week, the chief financial officer (CFO) of Uber declared the change of the policy that cost the company over a whopping $200,000 in its San Francisco offices alone. Now, instead of helium balloons, employee stickers will mark the “Uberversary” or work anniversary.

Nelson Chai, the CFO of Uber, feels it is a more environmentally friendly way which also saves company funds to invest back in the business, as per a source to the daily.

The idea is known to come from an employee as a part of the company’s cost-cutting internal campaign #FindTheMoney.

related news

The report doesn’t confirm if the savings will be re-invested in Uber’s tech talent pool as $200,000 is what one senior software engineer would make per annum on an average.

The company has been on a laying-off spree as it has been slimming down its operations amidst losses. According to Bloomberg, Uber is mostly trading below its initial public offer of $45 as of May 9. The company’s valuation was $82.4bn billion at the time of the offering. But, since then, its market cap has fallen more than $12 billion below as per CNBC.

While there are uncertainties of a global market slowdown, investors remain concerned about the company gaining profitability.



First Published on Aug 16, 2019 04:33 pm

tags #Business #Economy #markets

