Uber rolls out 'Group Rides' feature in India for economical travel

Uber on August 22 launched a new feature in India called 'Group Rides' that enables users to share trips with up to three other people when travelling to a common destination.

Riders using this 'Group Rides' feature have the chance to save up to 30 percent on their fares, the app-based cab service company said. (The exact discount depends on how many more people they share the fare with.)

Users can invite friends along for the ride by posting the details of their Uber trip via messaging apps. These friends or companions can add their own pickup locations once they join the trip, and those locations will be updated in the ride route.

Additionally, this feature intends to reduce traffic on the roads and minimise the dependency on individual vehicles while travelling in a group with friends, coworkers, or family members, Uber said in its press release.

Nitish Bhushan, Director of Central Operations at Uber India, commenting on the launch of the new feature, said they are into continuous innovation to enhance customer experience and provide affordable and hassle-free travel for users, and added that this feature offers customers the chance to save more money.

“We are always innovating for our customers and looking at ways to make travel more affordable and seamless. With Group Rides we are offering customers the option to save more while they are riding with people they know. Not only do riders save money and arrive at the common destination together, they also do the good deed of reducing vehicles on the road by getting more butts in fewer cars,” he noted.