App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 08:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Uber chief tightens grip with top executives' departures

Uber shares that ended the formal trading day down slipped 1.2 percent to $43.63 in after-market trades.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Uber chief Dara Khosrowshahi put out word on June 7 that he is tightening his grip on the wheel at the ride-share firm in the wake of a bumpy stock market debut. The company's chief operating officer and head of marketing will leave in a leadership shake-up that will result in Uber's shared rides and food delivery platforms reporting directly to Khosrowshahi, according to a copy of an internal email provided to AFP.

Khosrowshahi credited the maturing of operations at the San Francisco-based company and the completion of its initial public offering last month with enabling him to make the management moves.

"I now have the ability to be even more involved in the day-to-day operations of our biggest businesses, the core platform of Rides and Eats, and have decided they should report directly to me," Khosrowshahi said in his message to employees.

Close

"This will allow me to be more hands on and help our leaders problem-solve in real time, while also ensuring that we make our platform vision a reality."

related news

He cited a need for a clear and consistent "narrative" at Uber when it comes to how the company is seen by consumers, partners, policymakers and the press as a factor in his decision to consolidate the marketing, communications and policy teams.

"There's never really a right time to announce departures or changes like this, but with the IPO behind us, I felt this was a good moment to simplify our (organisation) and set us up for the future," Khosrowshahi said.

Uber shares that ended the formal trading day down slipped 1.2 percent to $43.63 in after-market trades.

In its first earnings report as a publicly traded company last month, Uber said revenue climbed 20 per cent to $3.1 billion from the same quarter last year, but that it lost $1 billion.

The earnings were in line with Wall Street expectations.

After debuting at $45 for the initial public offering -- translating to a market value of $82 billion -- Uber shares went into reverse.

The decline came amid doubts over Uber's path to profitability despite one of the biggest tech IPOs ever.

While Uber has lost billions since offering its first rides in 2011 in San Francisco, it envisions becoming the "Amazon of transportation" in a future where people share instead of owning vehicles.
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 08:55 am

tags #Companies #Uber

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.