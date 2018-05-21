Two more Fortis board members resign over scrutiny from minority shareholders

Two more Fortis Healthcare board members - Harpal Singh and Sabina Vaisoha - have resigned on Monday, a day before the crucial extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

With this, now three board members of the healthcare company have stepped down.

In April this year, institutional investors – East Bridge Capital and Jupiter India Fund – had sought the removal of these four directors Brian Tempest, Harpal Singh, Sabina Vaisoha and Tejinder Shergill for allegedly failing to work in the interest of shareholders, particularly in their handling of the hospital chain's proposed sale.

Shergill had resigned from the board on Sunday citing personal reasons.

Sources told Moneycontrol that the fourth director Brian Tempest too may step down.

The company spokesperson declined to comment on the developments.

With three resignations, Fortis board is now left with five directors -Brian Tempest, Rohit Bhasin, Suvalaxmi Chakraborty, Ravi Rajagopal and Indrajit Banerjee.

Chakraborty, Rajagopal and Banerjee are representing minority shareholders East Bridge Capital and Jupiter India Fund on the board.

Harpal in his resignation letter defended his decision to back Munjal-Burmans said the board oversaw a "transparent and tight" bidding process advised by financial and legal experts including the advice of a eminent advisory committee.

"The final Munjal-Burman bid was selected on criteria of certainty,simplicity of structure, no walk away rights, an early infusion offunds, capacity to address strategic needs and the ability to traverse a

challenging landscape.

"Despite delivering a good outcome for the company and its shareholders there still persist some less informed attempts to steer the board and the company into a situation that could be perilous for the company's future," Singh said.

Early this month the four directors under scrutiny by investors, along with another additional director Rohit Bhasin, had voted in favour of Munjal-Burmans offer.

Harpal Singh (67), is the father-in-law of Fortis' erstwhile chairman Malvinder Singh, who is the mentor and chairman emeritus of Fortis Healthcare. Harpal Singh is also on the board of Fortis diagnostics' arm SRL.

Vaisoha in her resignation letter said she was invited to the board of Fortis to maintain the "quorum".

"Now that we have completed our duty and have reached an important milestone it is time to consider the best way forward," Vaisoha said.

Vaisoha (47), is a seasoned professional in the area of Media and PR. She held board positions on companies promoted by the Singh brothers - Religare Enterprises and Religare Finvest.

The Fortis' board has vehemently denied any role or influence of the Singh brothers on their decisions regarding the bids.