you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 08:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Two Jet Airways pilots suspended for attempted take-off from taxiway in Riyadh

A safety probe into the incident is being conducted by the AIB along with India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
A Jet Airways flight from Riyadh to Mumbai attempted takeoff from the taxiway and not the runway. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the licence of the two pilots.

The flight - Jet Airways Boeing B737, VTJFS - had 141 passengers and seven crew members. The passengers escaped unhurt after the aircraft went off the runway and attempted takeoff from a taxiway parallel to the runway.  The aircraft was taxing at 100 knots. It veered off the runway due to sudden stopping, according to a report by NDTV.

A  DGCA official stated that the pilots, upon receiving information about a “barrier” on the runway, aborted the takeoff. A senior DGCA official said: “The DGCA has suspended flying licence of both the pilots involved in runway excursion incident at Riyadh, pending investigation”.

The Saudi Aviation Investigation Bureau (AIB) released a statement saying that said Jet Airways Boeing B737, VTJFS aircraft heading to Mumbai with 147 passengers and seven crew members had overshot taxiway at the King Khalid International Airport.

The AIB further stated: “Initial factual information confirmed that the aircraft attempted to takeoff from taxiway (K) parallel to take off designated runway (R33) while the visibility  was high and there was no obstacle of FOD (foreign object) on the taxiway. The aircraft accelerated with full take off power and exceeded the taxiway onto an unpaved area, ending up close to the exit of taxiway (GF), north of taxiway (K).

A safety probe into the incident is being conducted by the AIB along with India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

Tweeting on the same, on August 3, 2018, Jet Airways said that its Mumbai- bound flight had aborted takeoff at Riyadh airport. The reason, however, was not specified.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 08:48 pm

tags #Companies #Jet Airways #Saudi Arabia #Trending News

