you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2019 12:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

TWL to sell 4.49% in Cimmco to pave way for amalgamation

"TWL will be selling its 4.49 percent of stake in Cimmco to bring down the holding for compliance for the proposed scheme of amalgamation," a TWL official told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Titagarh Wagons Limited (TWL) will be divesting 4.49 percent stake in its subsidiary Cimmco Ltd in the open market to pave way for the proposed merger.

TWL holds 79.37 percent and is required to bring it down to at least 75 percent, the official said.

It will sell offer for sale (OFS) of 12,27,415 equity shares of Rs 10 each through exchange route on June 7.

The TWL has already announced a scheme of arrangement in which it will merge engineering company Cimmco Ltd, Titagarh Capital Private Ltd - a wholly-owned subsidiary of TWL, and Titagarh Enterprises Ltd.

TWL will allot 13 shares of Rs 2 each for every 24 Cimmco shares, it had said in a release to the exchanges.

Titagarh Wagons posted a revenue of Rs 910 crore in 2018-19, while Cimmco's turnover for the same fiscal was Rs 257 crore.
First Published on Jun 5, 2019 11:31 am

tags #India

