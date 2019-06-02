App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2019 05:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Twitter apologises for suspending accounts critical of China

The apology came after activists said hundreds of Twitter accounts critical of Communist Party from "inside and outside" China were suspended last week.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Twitter has apologised for suspending a number of accounts critical of China, days before the politically sensitive 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

The apology came after activists said hundreds of Twitter accounts critical of Communist Party  from "inside and outside" China -- were suspended last week.

Despite being blocked in China, Twitter and other overseas social media sites have long been used by activists and government critics to address subjects that are censored on domestic forums.

Close

But in this case, Twitter said on June 1 that Chinese authorities had not reported the accounts or asked for their suspension.

related news

Instead, the firm said they were caught up in an ongoing effort to clear up accounts "engaging in various forms of platform manipulation, including spam and other inauthentic" behaviour.

Among the blocked accounts were some belonging to dissident writers and an activist who has helped document the disappearance of Uighurs -- a Turkic-speaking minority in China's restive Xinjiang region, said Cao Yuexin, founder of human rights site China Change.

US Senator Marco Rubio tweeted that the platform had become a "Chinese govt censor".

"Sometimes our routine actions catch false positives or we make errors," Twitter said.

"We apologize. We're working today to ensure we overturn any errors but that we remain vigilant in enforcing our rules for those who violate them." But activists said on June 2 that the social media giant owed users a fuller explanation of what happened.

Discussions of the 1989 pro-democracy protests and its military suppression that led to hundreds of deaths are taboo in China.

China's army of online censors have scrubbed clean Chinese social media, removing articles, memes, hashtags or photos alluding to the crackdown ahead of its 30 anniversary on June 4.

All language versions of Wikipedia -- whose pages include details about the Tiananmen crackdown -- were blocked from the Chinese internet weeks ago.
First Published on Jun 2, 2019 04:47 pm

tags #China #Companies #Technology #Twitter #world

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.