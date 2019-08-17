App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2019 12:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

TVS Motor's Singapore arm invests $3.2 millionn in analytics firm Predictronics

TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary, has signed definitive agreements with Predictronics Corporation, a US corporation, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

TVS Motor Company on August 17 said its Singapore arm has invested USD 3.2 million in US-based Predictronics Corporation which specialises in providing end-to-end predictive maintenance analytics solutions.

TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary, has signed definitive agreements with Predictronics Corporation, a US corporation, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company said in a statement.

TVS Motor Company Board Member and CEO of TVS Motor (Singapore) Rajesh Narasimhan said, "We evaluated many companies globally providing Predictive Maintenance solutions and found Predictronics' product offerings and solutions to be a clear differentiator...We are hence happy to invest in and strategically partner with Predictronics as they continue to deliver business improvements for Fortune 500 companies while leveraging them for our businesses."

Close

Predictronics' solutions combine expertise in IIoT (industrial internet of things), industrial AI, big data, machine learning, and predictive analytics to remove uncertainty from industrial operations and improve process uptime, production planning, maintenance, and product quality by providing actionable information and accurate predictions that empower clients to have a transparent, worry-free business, the statement said.

Predictronics Co-Founder and CEO Edzel Lapira said, "We believe TVS Motor Company is an ideal strategic investor and partner for Predictronics with the forward-looking vision, dedication, and clear business case for harnessing the power of advanced analytics technologies."

Investment from a company like TVS is also key for a firm like Predictronics to guide, improve, and validate its technology, deployment strategy, business model and go-to market, Lapira added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 17, 2019 12:34 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Predictronics #TVS Motors #world

