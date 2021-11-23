TVS Motor to invest Rs 1,200 crore in Future Technologies and EV, inks pact with TN government

The Venu Srinivasan-headed TVS Motor Co., one of the largest manufacturers of two- and three-wheeler makers in the world, has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Tamil Nadu for an investment of Rs 1,200 crore in future technologies and electric vehicles. The MOU was signed in the presence of chief minister M.K. Stalin at the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2021 in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

In all, 59 MoUs were signed at the conclave. They involved an estimated investment of over Rs 35,000 crore and are expected to generate close to 75,000 jobs in the state. Besides TVS Motor, Coimbatore-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Boom Motors, too, has signed an MoU to expand its manufacturing base with an estimated investment of Rs1,000 crore.

Also signing MoUs were a couple of cement majors, Dalmia Bharat Green Vision and UltraTech Cement, which intend to set up grinding /manufacturing units. An Aditya Birla Group company, UltraTech has an active presence in Tamil Nadu, having expanded in the state through the acquisition of Dharani Cements in 2013.

Big names such as Adani, Welspun and Larsen & Toubro have signalled their intent to set up IT centres. While energy company Shell announced its intention to increase the number of its retail centres in the state, Hindustan Unilever inked an MoU for investment in the food space. A few component makers were also part of the MoU signing ceremony.

Of the 59 MoUs, two are under the SPA or structured package of assistance model, where the state government offers some incentives. One is with Japanese firm Daicel Corporation, which will invest ₹230 crore to make auto components at Chengalpattu. The other is with PCBL (TN) Ltd, an arm of Philips Carbon Black Ltd, which will invest ₹600 crore in Tiruvallur.

The TVS Motor investment will be mainly for the design, development and manufacturing of new products and capacity expansion in the EV space. “This investment reflects TVS Motor Company’s continued commitment towards the state’s overall economic growth as a responsible corporate citizen,” said a release from the company.

Boom Motors, the EV company, said its MoU with the state would facilitate the creation of 5,000 jobs in Tamil Nadu. “We are looking at expanding the manufacturing unit in Coimbatore with the sanctioned sum of Rs 1,000 crore from the programme,” said a company official.

The company recently launched its Boom Corbett e-bike which boasts swappable batteries and comes with a portable charger that can plug into any household socket, thereby removing the requirement for charging infrastructure. “Between us and our partner (bike rental platform) eBikeGo, we have signed on 60 dealerships so far across 17 states in India. By the end of 2022, we hope to have nationwide coverage with 300-plus dealerships,” said Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, CEO and co-founder, Boom Motors.