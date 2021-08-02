MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

TVS Motor sales up 10% in July at 2,78,855 units

Total two-wheelers sales were at 2,62,728 units in July 2021, as against 2,43,788 units in July 2020, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

PTI
August 02, 2021 / 01:30 PM IST
TVS Motor Company | The company reported profit at Rs 53.1 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 139.1 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 3,934.4 crore from Rs 1,431.7 crore YoY.

TVS Motor Company | The company reported profit at Rs 53.1 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 139.1 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 3,934.4 crore from Rs 1,431.7 crore YoY.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

TVS Motor Company on Monday reported total sales of 2,78,855 units in July, up 10 percent from 2,52,744 units sold in the same period last year.

Total two-wheelers sales were at 2,62,728 units in July 2021, as against 2,43,788 units in July 2020, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Motorcycle sales last month stood at 1,38,772 units in the period under review, as compared to 1,06,06 units in July last year. Scooter sales of the company stood at 74,351 units last month, as against 78,603 units in July 2020.

Scooter sales of the company stood at 74,351 units last month, as against 78,603 units in July 2020. Sales of two-wheelers in the domestic market stood at 1,75,169 units in July, as compared to 1,89,647 units in the same month of last year.

Three-wheeler sales last month stood at 16,127 units, as compared to 8,956 units in July 2020. Total exports last month stood at 1,03,133 units in July 2021, against 62,389 units a year ago.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Business #Companies #sales #TVS Motor
first published: Aug 2, 2021 01:30 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.