TVS Motor sales down 15% in August

TVS Motor Co on September 3 reported a 15.37 percent decline in total sales in August at 2,90,455 units.

The company, which primarily makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 3,43,217 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 2,75,851 units as against 3,30,076 units in August 2018, down 16.42 percent.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 2,19,528 units last month as compared to 2,75,688 units in August 2018, a decline of 20.37 percent, it added.

Motorcycle sales during the month declined 16.96 percent to 1,09,393 units as compared to 1,31,743 units in August 2018.

Scooter sales were down 13.73 percent to 1,09,272 units from 1,26,676 units in the year-ago month.