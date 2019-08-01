App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 03:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

TVS Motor July sales down 13% at 2,79,465 units

Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 2,65,679 units as against 3,07,856 units in July 2018, down 13.7 percent.

Representative Image
TVS Motor Co on August 1 reported 12.98 percent decline in total sales at 2,79,465 units in July.

The company, which makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 3,21,179 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Co said in a statement.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 2,08,489 units last month as compared to 2,47,382 units in July 2018, a decline of 15.72 percent, it added.

Motorcycle sales during the month declined 10.88 percent to 1,08,210 units as compared to 1,21,434 units in July 2018. Scooter sales were down 11.59 percent to 1,05,199 units from 1,18,996 units in the year-ago month. The company said its three-wheeler sales grew 3 percent to 13,786 units in July as against 13,323 units in the year-ago month.

Total exports declined 3.11 percent to 69,994 units last month as compared with 72,242 units in July 2018.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #TVS Motor

