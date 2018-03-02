TVS Motor Company Feb sales up 37% at 290,673 units

A TVS Motors bike is showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 in Greater Noida on Wednesday. (PTI)

TVS Motor Company today reported a 37 per cent increase in total sales at 2,90,673 units in February.

The company had sold a total of 2,11,470 units in the same month of the previous year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales were at 2,80,942 units last month as against 2,06,247 units in February 2017, a growth of 36.2 per cent.

During the month, domestic two-wheeler sales increased 33.5 per cent to 2,30,353 units as against 1,72,611 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Motorcycle sales were at 1,13,296 units as compared to 58,994 units in February 2017, a growth of 92 per cent.

Scooter sales rose 35.6 per cent to 93,573 units in February as against 69,020 units in the same month last year, the company said.

Three-wheeler sales grew by 86.3 per cent to 9,731 units as against 5,223 units in February last year.

TVS Motor said its total exports grew 53.2 per cent in February at 58,564 units as compared with 38,215 units in the same month last year.