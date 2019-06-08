App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 03:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

TVS Motor becomes official sponsor of Bangladesh football team

TVS Motor Company on June 8 announced its sponsorship tie-up with the Bangladesh Football Federation for a period of two years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
TVS Motor Company on June 8 announced its sponsorship tie-up with the Bangladesh Football Federation for a period of two years.

As a first step, the official FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier jersey for the Bangladesh team featuring the company branding was handed over to the captain Jamal Bhuyan and the rest of the team, it said.

"As per the association, TVS Auto Bangladesh, distribution partner for two wheelers of TVS Motor Company, will be sponsoring the National Team for the next two years through World Cup Qualifier, Asian Cup Qualifiers, International Friendlies and the BFF Intercontinental cup," the company said in a BSE filing.

R Dilip, senior vice president, TVS Motor Company said: "While this is our first association with football in the country, we have a long history of supporting sports in Bangladesh - our key market."
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 02:53 pm

tags #Bangladesh #India #Sports #TVS Motor #world

