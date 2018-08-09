TV Today Network Q1 net jumps 97% to Rs 40.99 crore

TV Today Network today reported a 96.87 percent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 40.99 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 20.82 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal. TV Today Network Ltd had reported exceptional expense of Rs 13.78 crore in the June quarter of 2017-18.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 189.34 crore. It was Rs 169.60 crore in the year ago period, TV Today Network said in a regulatory filing.

The company's stock was trading 2.06 per cent higher at Rs 443 apiece on BSE.