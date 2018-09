Facebook | $510 billion | The Mark Zuckerberg-led company has had a lean year, having to fend off criticism over the use of its platform for propagating fake news and hate speech. It also admitted to a data breach, undermining the trust of users on the social network. Nearly $120 billion in market capitalization was wiped out in the course of months. It now needs a 97 percent increase in market cap to hit the $1-trillion mark. (Image: Reuters)