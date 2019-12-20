Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri & Sons Retail, not connected to listed jeweller, files for bankruptcy

Following an order from the National Company Law Tribunal to begin the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri & Sons Retail Private Limited, the company has filed for bankruptcy.

Creditors of the company have been asked to submit their claims with proof to the interim resolution professional on or before January 3, 2020. The resolution process is expected to be completed by June 12, 2020.

A clarification was issued via an exchange filing, wherein Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Limited said that it is in no way connected to Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri & Sons Retail Private Limited.

The company added that neither its promoters nor its management has any shares or control over the entity undergoing insolvency as per the public notice.