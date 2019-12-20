App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 06:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri & Sons Retail, not connected to listed jeweller, files for bankruptcy

A clarification was issued via an exchange filing, wherein Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Limited said that it is in no way connected to Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri & Sons Retail Private Limited.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Following an order from the National Company Law Tribunal to begin the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri & Sons Retail Private Limited, the company has filed for bankruptcy.

Creditors of the company have been asked to submit their claims with proof to the interim resolution professional on or before January 3, 2020. The resolution process is expected to be completed by June 12, 2020.

The company added that neither its promoters nor its management has any shares or control over the entity undergoing insolvency as per the public notice.

"Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri & Sons Retail Private Limited is a different company and does not form part of the group I brand TBZ- The Original, Shrikant Zaveri Group," as per the clarification issued on the exchange.

First Published on Dec 20, 2019 06:08 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri

