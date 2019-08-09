App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 11:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Trent raises over Rs 1,000 crore via preferential allotment of shares to Tata Sons

In June, Trent had said it planned to raise funds through preferential allotment of shares to promoter Tata Sons to finance expansion and reduce debt.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata group retail chain Trent has raised over Rs 1,000 crore through preferential allotment of shares to its promotor Tata Sons.

As per a regulatory filing on August 9, Tata Sons' stake in Trent has increased to 32.45 percent after preferential allotment of 2.31 crore or 6.52 percent shares.

Tata Sons earlier held 27.74 percent stake in its retail arm.

Close

Based on the weighted average price of Trent stock on allotment date of allotment August 6, 2019, at Rs 447.68 apiece, the transaction is estimated at Rs 1,037.30 crore.

related news

Trent on Monday said it was seeking shareholders approval to allot up to 24.6 million equity shares to Tata Sons.

In June, Trent had said it planned to raise funds through preferential allotment of shares to promoter Tata Sons to finance expansion and reduce debt.

Trent operates over 140 Westside stores selling its own branded fashion apparel and 20 Zudio stores across 12 cities retailing fashion products. While under Star brand, it also operates 26 supermarkets and 10 hypermarkets selling fresh food and grocery retail chain.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 10:55 am

tags #Business #Companies #India #Tata Group #Trent

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.