Trent raises over Rs 1,000 crore via preferential allotment of shares to Tata Sons

Tata group retail chain Trent has raised over Rs 1,000 crore through preferential allotment of shares to its promotor Tata Sons.

As per a regulatory filing on August 9, Tata Sons' stake in Trent has increased to 32.45 percent after preferential allotment of 2.31 crore or 6.52 percent shares.

Tata Sons earlier held 27.74 percent stake in its retail arm.

Based on the weighted average price of Trent stock on allotment date of allotment August 6, 2019, at Rs 447.68 apiece, the transaction is estimated at Rs 1,037.30 crore.

Trent on Monday said it was seeking shareholders approval to allot up to 24.6 million equity shares to Tata Sons.

In June, Trent had said it planned to raise funds through preferential allotment of shares to promoter Tata Sons to finance expansion and reduce debt.