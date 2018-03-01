TRAI issues direction to Aircel; grants codes for port outs

Regulator TRAI today issued direction to troubled Aircel, granting it additional time and porting codes to enable its customers to shift to other networks.

In its direction, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) noted that due to disruption of services in the licenced services areas including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Mumbai and Punjab, "a large number of subscribers both prepaid and postpaid are being inconvenienced and facing difficulties in porting their mobile number to other service provider".

TRAI has given direction for allotment of additional port out codes to the operator to enable a smooth migration of subscribers to other networks.

The operator has been allotted these codes for 45 days, and TRAI has asked Aircel to keep it posted on the number of customers who have ported out and also monthly subscriber-wise information of unspent balances.

Aircel, which had earlier informed the regulator about closing services in six other circles, last week approached TRAI highlighting the financial difficulties it is facing.

In its letter dated February 22, Aircel said it is undergoing "deep financial stress" and the recent reports that it may file for bankruptcy have created a "chaotic situation" with its subscribers, distributors and retailers and partners.

Aircel also sought extension in the validity of additional port out codes to enable subscribers to move on to other networks without changing their number under mobile number portability.

Aircel, in its letter to TRAI, also said it has been severely impacted by a major infrastructure provider shutting off as much as a third of its total sites in different circles or telecom service areas across the country.

"As an emergency measure, we are working out intra circle roaming arrangements with other telecom service providers to help our subscribers remain connected (keeping the criticality of mobile connectivity which is linked to a host of other essential services) and also that they may opt for porting if they choose to...," Aircel had said.