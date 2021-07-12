business Traditional brand cycles have to be challenged: Sandeep Dadlani, Mars Inc A few years ago, over-century old Mars Inc - which owns several legacy food, confectionary and pet-care brands including Pedigree, Snickers and M&Ms, embarked on an ambitious transformation journey to unlock organizational speed. It was labelled '100x'. In an exclusive interview, the company's Global Chief Digital Officer Sandeep Dadlani talks about the ‘digital transformation’ of the family-owned $40-billion dollar conglomerate.