you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Mar 20, 2018 08:33 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Trade relations between India & Russia can find range of industries: Russian minister

As the debate on global trade wars heats up, CNBC-TV18's Ronojoy Bannerjee caught up with Russian Economic Development Minister, Maxim Oreshkin and asked him the sectors that he is interested in and what the Rosneft deal means for India-Russia relations.

The economic relations between India and Russia are so diverse that we can find a wide range of industries, it is pharma, food processing, it is machinery, he said.

