Analytics firm Tracxn set to file for IPO, company's largest investor Elevation Capital to seek exit: Report

As per the regulatory filings, Tracxn has been converted into a public company -- which is considered as a precursor for raising capital through an IPO.

Moneycontrol News
August 05, 2021 / 04:47 PM IST
Representative image

Tracxn, a startup analytics firm, is set to file for an initial public offering (IPO), a CNBC TV 18 report citing sources claimed on August 5.

Sources told the news channel that Elevation Capital, the largest investor is Tracxn, is likely to seek an exit via IPO or strategic sale.

As per the regulatory filings, Tracxn has been converted into a public company -- which is considered as a precursor for raising capital through an IPO.

When Tracxn had drawn funds from top-tier investors including KG Global Platform Fund in 2019, its valuation was stated as $78 million.

Close

Tracxn was, notably, founded by Neha Singh and Abhishek Goyal as an intelligence and market research platform. It has, over the past nine years, emerged as a global platform for private market investors and corporates to track innovative companies across more than 300 tech sectors and over 1,100 trending themes in around 30 countries.

If Tracxn ends up filing for an IPO, it would join the long list of startups who have been raising money through public offering since the start of this fiscal. After the successful debut of Zomato on the Dalal Street, next in the line-up include Nykaa, PolicyBazaar and Paytm.
Tags: #business news #Elevation Capital #IPO #IPO - News #startups #Tracxn
first published: Aug 5, 2021 04:45 pm

